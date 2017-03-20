College of Saint Joseph hosts campus invasion concert March 25

RUTLAND — College of St. Joseph is hosting a free concert featuring bands from across the Northeast on Saturday, March 25.

CSJ Campus Invasion is an all-ages show that will include performances from The Up! Up! Ups!, Shy Husky, The Red Summer Sun, and The Bone Factory.

The Up! Up! Ups! are a Philadelphia-based rock band influenced by the early punk rock sounds from the 1970s. The four-piece group combines fast punk rock music with the danceable feel of 1950s rock and roll and power pop.

Shy Husky is an alternative, indie rock band hailing from Norwich. They are best known for their melodic hooks, emotion-driven lyrics and energetic delivery with passion behind each song.

The Red Summer Sun is a four-piece alternative pop-rock band from Burlington, and Plattsburgh, N.Y.

The Bone Factory is an alternative Southern Vermont-based band, bringing a different style to the Campus Invasion with mandolins, banjos, and bass.

The event is coordinated in partnership with Nick Grandchamp, who has been actively involved in the music scene throughout the northeast for several years.

The concert is open to the public and will be held in College of St. Joseph’s Tuttle Theater, located at 71 Clement Road in Rutland, from 7 to 10 p.m.