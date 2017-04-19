College of St. Joseph to celebrate Island Day with Taiko Drummers

BURLINGTON — College of St. Joseph is celebrating the rich cultural history of its students at its first annual Island Day on April 22, featuring a performance by the Taiko Drummers.

Burlington Taiko has been playing to captivated audiences with their powerful, spellbinding and propulsive sounds since 1987.

Taiko – Japanese for “big drum” – is a relatively modern revival of ancient Japanese drumming traditions and has emerged as a performing art, using a background of thunderous drums, graceful movement and colorful pageantry.

Burlington Taiko performers use the power and beauty of the performance to transcend cultural barriers to foster greater understanding of the Japanese-American culture.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and will be held on the Tuttle Hall lawn, located on the CSJ campus at 71 Clement Road in Rutland. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside Tuttle Theater. It is free and open to the public.