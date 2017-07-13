College presents Vision Award to education innovator

× Expand Photo by Todd Balfour Middlebury College President Laurie Patton (left) with Vision Award winner Michael Sorrell and Professor Nadia Horning, academic director of social entrepreneurship.

MIDDLEBURY — Michael Sorrell, the president of Paul Quinn College, who The Atlantic once called a “one-in-a-million leader,” gave the keynote address and received the Vision Award at the Middlebury Center for Social Entrepreneurship’s Annual Forum at the Bread Loaf campus recently.

Professor Nadia Horning, academic director of social entrepreneurship, welcomed the roughly 60 forum participants to the Bread Loaf Barn and introduced the conversation between President Laurie Patton and Sorrell.

Sorrell mused over his unlikely path to the presidency at Paul Quinn, a historically black college in Dallas. Although becoming a college president was on his list of life goals (along with owning an NBA team, which he nearly did), he professed naiveté as to what that really meant.

Having earned his bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College, followed by a law degree from Duke, Sorrell was working at a Dallas law firm when he struck up a friendship with some Paul Quinn alumni and decided to learn more about the tiny college with a struggling reputation.

As chance would have it, Paul Quinn, which is affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal Church, was searching for a new president, and Sorrell told the search firm he wanted the job. Initially, he said they ignored him, but later college officials offered him a position on the board of trustees. When he was eventually hired for the presidency, the college was on the verge of financial collapse and he had to make dramatic changes quickly to save the 145-year-old institution.

Sorrell began a long, entrepreneurial quest to rebuild the once-distinguished college that he believed could serve a valuable role in the community.

“We wanted to solve great big issues and we wanted to empower people who never thought they were capable of solving great big issues,” said Sorrell.

Viewing Paul Quinn as a “liberal arts-inspired” institution, Sorrell told his students and board members, “we’re going to turn the institution outward and we’re going to address the issues of the day. We are going to tackle the concerns of the students we educate and the communities we serve.

“Why shouldn’t people from these communities be the ones to solve the issues of these communities?” he asked his students. “People are going to get rich figuring this out. Why shouldn’t it be you?”