College sees increase in scholarships, fellowships

MIDDLEBURY — Every year, Middlebury College students and young alumni receive a number of fellowships that send them across the globe, including Fulbright Grants, Marshall Scholarships and Watson Fellowships.

Fellowships support a wide range of fields — from the study of language or minority rights to science, math and engineering. They often involve international travel and living abroad.

“I’m delighted that we had another strong year with a number of students receiving fellowships,” said Lisa Gates, associate dean for fellowships and research. “I urge all faculty who know students who could be strong applicants for future competitions to encourage the students to talk with me. Faculty members can also send me students’ names and I will contact them directly.”

According to Gates, nationally-competitive fellowships offer more than funding — they may also provide important professional networks.