Colonial house tour Aug. 19

CASTLETON - Step back in time as hostesses in Colonial attire greet guests in homes along Castleton’s historic Main Street during the 79th Annual Colonial Day House Tour on Saturday, Aug. 19. The self-guided walking tour includes over a dozen sites throughout the village including outstanding period homes, public buildings and historic sites. The Castleton Free Library will hold an ice cream social and will host Glenn Andres, professor emeritus of at Middlebury College, who will talk about the historical architecture of Castleton. The tour will be held rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour tickets cost $20. It costs $18 for seniors 62 and older. Tickets can be purchased on Colonial Day at ticket booths on Main Street.