Community chorus seeks singers

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College Community Chorus announces a new season to prepare for its annual fall concert, slated for performance on the college campus the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Regular rehearsals take place on Tuesday and Sunday from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in Middlebury College’s Mead Chapel beginning Sept. 12.

This season includes historical works from as well as celebration and thanksgiving.

The choir welcomes all interested singers to join the ensemble. See go.middlebury.edu/communitychorus or contact Jeff Rehbach at 802- 989-7355.