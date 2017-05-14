Concert at Middlebury U.U.

× Expand Joel Krosnick

MIDDLEBURY — Capital City Concerts will present “The Sublime and the Mellifluous” featuring longtime cellist of the Julliard String Quartet Joel Krosnick and violinist Laurie Smukler on Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society in Middlebury.

Karen Kevra of Capital City called Laurie Smukler “a mainstay” of the Vermont-based concert series. “

Smukler will be leading the ensemble in Brahms’ String Sextet No. 2, Op. 36, Schoenberg’s Romantic, Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night) and Kevra will join them in Mozart’s, Flute Quartet in D major, K. 285. ​

Cellist Joel Krosnick joined the Juilliard Quartet in 1974. Last June, he stepped down in order to focus on teaching at the Juilliard School, where he is chair of the cello department.

For more information and to charge tickets ($15-$25) go to capitalcityconcerts.org. Tickets may also be purchased (cash or check only) in person at Bear Pond Books, Montpelier and at the door. The concert is sponsored in part by with media sponsorship from VPR.