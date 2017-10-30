Condos to visit Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY | Secretary of State Jim Condos announced the start of his fourth biennial Transparency Tour.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Condos will appear in Addison County on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Middlebury Ilsley Public Library’s Community Room, at 75 Main St.

“With trust in government at an all-time low, I believe that sunshine is the best disinfectant” said Secretary Condos. “Vermonters deserve openness and transparency in government. By educating municipal and state employees, elected officials, and engaged citizens on the requirements of government under Vermont’s Open Meeting Laws and the Public Records Act I hope to help government officials of all stripes better serve Vermonters.”

The tour will stop at 12 locations across the state to discuss transparency and open government, Vermont’s Public Records Act, and Open Meeting Law with municipal and state employees and citizens who serve on local government boards.