Condos tour visits Addison County

MIDDLEBURY | This fall, Condos is making the state rounds with his 2017 “Got Transparency?” tour. Condos has made his transparency roadshow regular happening since 2011.

Earlier this month, Condos appeared in Addison County at Ilsley Public Library in downtown Middlebury to talk with elected officials and the public about the “do’s and don’ts” of open meeting law and public records.

Vermont’s Office of the Secretary of State is responsible for several statewide functions including campaign and election integrity as well as riding herd over the state’s local open-government laws.

In his PowerPoint slide presentation, Condos outlined Vermont’s right to know statutes, which encompass public meetings such as select boards and zoning boards. He also explained how to access public records of interest to the press and other members of the public.

“In Vermont, town officials must (first) adopt a resolution setting the time and place for a regular meeting,” Condos said of the meeting law. “They have to post and make an agenda available 48 hours before each meeting.”

“When it comes to special meetings, they must give 24 hours’ notice to newspapers or radio stations serving the area, any person who specifically asked (about the meeting) in writing, and all members of the public body. An agenda (then) has to be posted 24 hours in advance.”

When it comes to government executive sessions, Condos indicated that many public officials need to be informed before ever shutting the door on the public and members of the press.

“Yes, there are some permissible reasons to go into executive session,” he said.

Condos said valid reasons include circumstances such as contract discussions and labor agreements with municipal employees, arbitration and mediation, non-tax related grievances, pending civil litigation or prosecution, and confidential attorney-client communications. Otherwise, there is no justification for a closed-door meeting.

“A municipal board can meet in private when negotiating real estate purchase options,” he said. Other reasons he cited include appointing or disciplining a public officer or employee, imminent peril to public safety, and emergency response measures.

Regarding public records, Condos said all government records are public records, although some of these public records are exempt from disclosure. Condos stressed again that members of the news media are just like members of the public and must treated as such.

“The public has a right to know,” he said. “Open meeting and public records laws protect our direct access to the decisions that affect us. Understanding the laws makes everyone a better citizen.”