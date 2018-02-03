Congratulations to UVM dean’s list students

BURLINGTON | The following local students have been named to the University of Vermont dean’s list. To qualify, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Kayla Brennan of Bristol
Finnian Brokaw of Lincoln
Maia Hendrickson of Huntington
Zoey November of Huntington
Adin Pendriss of Huntington
Allyson Rigutto of Huntington
Kyle Hinsdale of Vergennes
Sadie Kass of Vergennes
Samantha Kepes of Vergennes
Shay Pouliot of Vergennes
Suma Lashof of Brandon
Joshua Girard of Bridport
Connor Lewis of Granville
Harriet Milligan of Middlebury)
Sharon Palmer of Weybridge
Seth Hoenes of Orwell
Colleen Wilson of Shoreham
Patrick Gooley of Bristol
Claire Trombley of Bristol
Daniel Reid of Huntington
Christopher Lampart of Huntington
Alexandra Ackert-Smith of Starksboro
Alexandria Crowell of Vergennes
Janelle Boateng of Vergennes
Rebecca Nottonson of Addison
Christian Fjeld of Brandon
Marley Zollman of Brandon
Samuel Usilton of Middlebury
Selina Hurley of Middlebury
James Sanchez of Middlebury
Anna Cavazos of Middlebury
Julia Cluss of Middlebury
Tyler Hogan of Cornwall
Matthew Schildkamp of Middlebury
Michelle Rogals of Orwell
Courtney Carr of Orwell