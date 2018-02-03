Congratulations to UVM dean’s list students

BURLINGTON | The following local students have been named to the University of Vermont dean’s list. To qualify, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Kayla Brennan of Bristol

Finnian Brokaw of Lincoln

Maia Hendrickson of Huntington

Zoey November of Huntington

Adin Pendriss of Huntington

Allyson Rigutto of Huntington

Kyle Hinsdale of Vergennes

Sadie Kass of Vergennes

Samantha Kepes of Vergennes

Shay Pouliot of Vergennes

Suma Lashof of Brandon

Joshua Girard of Bridport

Connor Lewis of Granville

Harriet Milligan of Middlebury)

Sharon Palmer of Weybridge

Seth Hoenes of Orwell

Colleen Wilson of Shoreham

Patrick Gooley of Bristol

Claire Trombley of Bristol

Daniel Reid of Huntington

Christopher Lampart of Huntington

Alexandra Ackert-Smith of Starksboro

Alexandria Crowell of Vergennes

Janelle Boateng of Vergennes

Rebecca Nottonson of Addison

Christian Fjeld of Brandon

Marley Zollman of Brandon

Samuel Usilton of Middlebury

Selina Hurley of Middlebury

James Sanchez of Middlebury

Anna Cavazos of Middlebury

Julia Cluss of Middlebury

Tyler Hogan of Cornwall

Matthew Schildkamp of Middlebury

Michelle Rogals of Orwell

Courtney Carr of Orwell