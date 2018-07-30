Congratulations! VUHS Honor Roll

Jennifer Tudor Wyman photo courtesy of VUHS
Students of Vergennes Union High School and Middle School were named to the third quarter honor roll for the current academic year. Pictured: VUMS students perform in the production of Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids”.
VERGENNES | Congratulations to the following students at Vergennes Union High School and Middle School, grades seven to 12, whose classroom achievements have been recognized on the VUHS Fourth Quarter Honor Roll for the 2017-18 academic year.
12th Grade High Honors
Ally Atkins
Lance Bergmans
Anneke Boelens
Sierra Chamberlain
Lillian Clark
Adelaide Cushman
Nora Hatch
Olivia Hawkins
Kristina Jochum
Brody King
Erin Lawrence
Benjamin Praamsma
Lianna Sargent-Maher
Dakota Spear
Megan Tarte
12th Grade Honors
David Bowen
Mason Charlebois
Rudy Davis
Norah Deming
Tucker Dike
Jayna Duffy
Peighton Duprey
Kayla Gevry
Silas Goldman
Ian Greenia
Judith Portugal-Dunne
Alivia Roach
Bailey Smith
Raymond VanderWey
Marigrace Wojciechowski
Willem Wormer
11th Grade High Honors
Sepehr Belar
Bethany Delgadillo
Connor Gill
Bess Gramling
Marin Howell
Olivia Hutchins
Emily Jackson
Ezekiel Palmer
Sarah Peterson
Hannah Philbrook
Dylan Rapoport
Madeline Smith
Brianna VanderWey
Cedar Winslow
11th Grade Honors
Michael Alexopoulos
Emma Bryant
Colby Bushey
Benjamin Clark
Devon Coleman
Kylie Comeau
Hunter Coyle
Ashley Cray
Dominic Fleming
Jody Forbes
Jameson Haggett
Jack Halpin
Josephine Jackman
Brandon Jewell
Cheyenne Jewett
Rachel Leete
Morgan Lynk
Ciara McClay
Vincent Moore
Wade Mullin
Richmond Rathbun
Lydia Sabourin
Abigail Smith
Sydney Tarte
Paiton Tolmer
Carter Visicaro
10th Grade High Honors
Luke Bergmans
Ian Brons
Leah Croke
Benjamin Curtis
Nathan DeVos
Siobhan Eagan
Sophie Hatch
Marlie Hunt
Justin McEntee
Rory Patch
Emily Rooney
Kai Williams
10th Grade Honors
Claire Austin
Brianna Billings
Abigail Bluteau
Emily Brinkman
Adelaide Brooks
Eleni Brouillard
Kaleigh Campbell
Trudy Cosgrove
Michael Davis
Matthew DeMatties
Alder Donovan-Cook
Heather French
Jackson Hameline
Kyla Heir
Abigail Hutchins
Karyn Kenfield
Robert Kenfield
Erich Reitz
Grace Smith
Robert Verburg
Kathryn Wyckoff
9th Grade High Honors
Jenna Abbey-Lowell
Ava Collins
Sophia Davis
Xander DeBlois
Aidan Gebo
Emma Jackman
Reagan Kayhart
Hannah Kelly
Kobe Kessler
Jordan Kimball
Nima Mehregan
Jordan Norris
Anna Rakowski
Adam Sausville
Isabel Steen
Pearl Sutton
9th Grade Honors
Harriet Anderson
Katherine Anderson
Karrie Ayer
Christopher Bolduc
Summer Chabot
Stang Chantawan
Amanda Cook
Lauren Curtis
Ryleigh Dieterle
Rebekah Duprey
Emalie Gernander
Sydney Jewell
Ethan Kile
Riley Lane
Sabrina Larrow
Thomas Lawrence
Hailey Lynch
Ethan Lynk
Chloe Mailloux
Maria Malaney
Julieanne McGrath
Jarret Muzzy
Connor Pouliot
Gabriel Praamsma
Antonio Socinski
Tucker Stearns
Morgan Terry
Savannah Thomann
Ashley Tierney
Samuel Visser
Brendan Whitehouse
Alicia-Rose Whitney
Jonathan Willis
8th Grade High Honors
Olivia Brooks
Anna Carr
Alisdair Chauvin
Ila Collette
Allison Croke
Audrey Delp
Mykenzie Duffy
Una Fonte
Ella Hameline
Liv-Berit Heinz
Bradley Kutchukian
Kaitlyn Little
Jonah Mahe
Clarinda McAllister
Ryley Olsen
Felicia Poirier
Alexandria Rice
Avery Rugg
8th Grade Honors
Kathryn Armstrong
Alisae Berg
Sierra Bertrand
Timothy Bolduc
Hayden Bowen
Adam Clark
Richard Cosgrove
Bryce Delp
Carver Delp
Payden Garthaffner
Ethan Gebo
Priya Ginalski
Jacob Hanlon
Oscar Huestis
Andrew Kachmar
Renee Marshall
Shea McLaren
Rhode Miguel
Shelby Paquin
Gavin Quinlan
Colin Raymond
Trent Richardson
Tori Scott
Audrey Scribner
Cal Seyler
Taylor Stearns
Audrey Tembreull
Derek Vorsteveld
Olivia Wyckoff
7th Grade High Honors
Jackson Bennett
Raia Bryant
Frances Eckels
Reese Gernander
Thane Gill
Claire Hatch
Morgan Hurlburt
Parker Kayhart
Madison Laberge
Jasmine Little
Samuel Michaels
Reese Moulton
Avry O’Brien
Peyton Paquette
Carlyn Rapoport
Keaton St. Martin
7th Grade Honors
Jonas Amerson
Eli Brace
Kyra Bradford
Xavier DeBlois
Maria Delgadillo
Arielle Dumont
Abram Francis
Madison Graves
Samantha Hallock
Caden Howell
Nathan Muzzy
Gideon Palmer
Madison Perkins
Kassidy Quinlan
Connor Raymond
Julia Reitz
Wyatt Rochon
Shamus Rooney
Molly Simons
Justine St. Martin
Opal Sutton