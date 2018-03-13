Consolidated takes over FairPoint, plans aggressive upgrades

MIDDLEBURY | Officials of Illinois-based Consolidated Communications, Inc., have announced plans to increase broadband speeds, by the end of this year, to more than 500,000 residents and small businesses across its Vermont and remaining northern New England service area.

Consolidated Communications recently launched its brand locally following the company’s acquisition of FairPoint Communications last year.

“This is an exciting time for our (new Vermont) customers as we significantly increase broadband speeds and make it easier to do business with us,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications located in Mattoon City in southeastern Illinois.

As Vermont residents have more and more devices connecting to the Internet, Consolidated Communications officials said they are making delivering faster speeds to customers a “top priority”. More than 500,000 residents and small businesses will be able to get speeds two to three times faster than what is currently available.

Nearly 100,000 New England homes will be able to reach speeds of 1Gbps.

Addison County customers will be notified when increased speeds become available in their area.

In addition to faster broadband speeds and overall investment in the network, company officials said that “residents and businesses can expect several new products and services.”

“Consolidated has recently announced the expansion of enterprise business services across northern New England including premise hardware virtualization and DDOS mitigation services that solve data security and business continuity challenges,” according to a Consolidated news statement last week. “New residential and small business services will be announced in the coming months including I.P.-based voice services and streaming video offerings.”