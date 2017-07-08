Contractor ‘buys local’ for bridge project

by

MIDDLEBURY — According to Middlebury’s construction project community liaison Jim Gish, Champlain Construction and Kubricky Construction completed insulating the new section of the Main Street waterline, back-filled the area in front of Printers Alley, prepared the sidewalk in front of the National Bank of Middlebury for repaving and prepared the construction work area on Main Street.

“As we wind down the first phase of construction and prepare for the late-July installation of the temporary bridges, I’ll be taking stock of the lessons learned in June,” Gish reported in his weekly project update. “One area I think we can improve on is signage. For example, directions at each end of Printers Alley letting folks know how to get to Main Street from Marble Works and vice-versa.”

Gish has asked residents how the town can improve signs that direct vehicles and pedestrians during construction work. He said that he will compile all public suggestions for an upcoming discussion with VTrans officials.

Gish noted that he was pleased the lead contractor Kubricky was “buying local” during the construction. He said the firm has rented its smaller equipment, including a compressor, generator and a walk-behind saw, from Middlebury’s Taylor Rental.

Top Headlines