× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY – G. Stone Motors on U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury displayed this snazzy 2003 Chevrolet SSR (Super Sport Roadster) for passersby last week. The limited-run, Michigan-built stock rod was built between 2003 and 2006. Inspired by a 1954 Chevy pickup, the vehicle has a powerful 300 horsepower V8 Vortec engine. This baby can go from 0-60 mph in 7.7 seconds.