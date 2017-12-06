Cornwall crash injuries

CORNWALL | On Nov. 26, at approximately 08:30 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to Wooster Road in Cornwall for a report of a single vehicle rollover crash.

An on-the-scene investigation revealed that Carolina Haper, 33, of Burlington, was driving too fast for conditions, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway, colliding with a tree. The collision with the tree then caused the vehicle to roll onto its roof.

Harper sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to UVM Porter Medical Center.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Cornwall Fire Department and Middlebury Rescue.