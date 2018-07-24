Cornwall fire info comes with $5,000 reward

× Expand Cornwall file photo Investigators said that a fire at 339 Parkhill Rd. in Cornwall is considered undetermined and suspicious. Pictured: Residence pre-fire image.

CORNWALL | On July 20, at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a large structure fire located at 339 Parkhill Rd. in Cornwall.

On arrival the fire department encountered heavy fire coming from several out buildings on the property and threatening to spread into the nearby residence.

Due to the efforts the damage to the main home was limited to the exposed side facing the other buildings.

As a result of the fire, three buildings were completely leveled by the fire with extensive damage being sustained to a guest house and the side of the primary residence. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured as result of it.

After his initial assessment of the scene, and due to the extensive damage, Cornwall Fire Chief Dennis Rehaume contacted the State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire Investigation Unit to assist with an Origin and Cause investigation. Detectives from the Vermont State Police and Assistant Fire Marshals from the Vermont Division of Fire Safety responded to the scene in the morning hours of July 21 to initiate an Origin/Cause investigation.

After examination and investigation of the scene the fire is considered undetermined and suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Tom Williams at the Rutland Barracks or call the Arson Tip Award Line at 1-800- ARSON. If information is provided that leads to an arrest, up to $5,000 could be awarded.