Cornwall man reintroducing hop farming to Vermont

Photo by Lou Varricchio
Mt. Philo Hops manager Justin Post stands next to a hops trellis post in Charlotte.
CORNWALL | When Cornwall resident Peter Briggs traveled around Europe as part of his international business responsibilities for Alvarez & Marsal, a global “turnaround management” firm, he often visited breweries and hop farms.
Two weeks ago, the Charlotte Selectboard approved Briggs’ plan to build his Mt. Philo Hops farm along U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte, just west of Mt. Philo State Park. The effort was approved even with the opposition of 29 neighbors surrounding the farm. The planting of hops at the new farm will start in spring 2018.
Briggs recalled how his European travels triggered the idea for his Charlotte operation.
During spare time, he talked with managers and farmers in Germany and the Czech Republic about their operations.
Within a few years, his personal interest in beer making and hops blossomed into a bold business plan to reintroduce commercial hops farming to Vermont—after a hiatus here of more than 90 years.
Briggs is now the driving force behind Mt. Philo Hops, a controversial 59-acre farm he purchased last April that is being prepared for its first planting of hops in spring 2018.
The farm, situated in a zoned agricultural district, is being established on the former Palmer Dairy Farm at the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Thompson Point Road in Charlotte.
Briggs, whose family owned a farm in Windsor County for more than a century, feels he’s lucky to be in a state where he can return to his heritage and agricultural roots.
Briggs became fascinated by the ancient European practice of growing hop vines and the harvesting of its seed cones or strobiles for use in beer making. He observed that certain geographic areas, such as Germany’s state of Bavaria, were not unlike Vermont.
“I lived near several hops farms,” he said. “They were beautiful. And since Vermont is very Bavaria-like, I began to ask myself, ‘why not grow hops here?’”
Briggs began and intensive period of research into the growing of hops especially as it was done in 19th century Vermont.
As Briggs tells it, he isn’t introducing an alien crop to the Green Mountain State; instead he, and a small group of other hops farmers, including a Monkton couple, are reintroducing the crop to the state.
“Back in the 1800s, hops were among Vermont’s largest agricultural crops,” he said. “In fact, Vermont was the second largest producer of hops in the U.S. after New York State.”
Briggs learned that in 1860, just prior to the start of the Civil War, Vermont experienced a bountiful hop production year; the state produced 638,657 pounds of hops which remains the biggest hops yield to date.
“You have to put this historical hops data in perspective,” Briggs noted. “At today’s yields, it would take 372 acres to produce that quantity of 1860 hops. The end of hops production here came during Prohibition. After that, the industry moved to the Pacific Northwest.”
Today, trendy craft beers, with several nationally popular labels being made in Vermont, use hops as a flavoring and stabilizing ingredient. The strobiles of the hops plant, are valued for imparting a bitter or “hoppy” flavor to the beers.
Mt. Philo Hops will construct a small mill building where harvested hops will be processed, pelletized, packaged, and kept in cold storage before shipment to brewers.
“Vermont brewers tell us that if our quality is consistent, they will buy local. They want more made-in-Vermont content even though we’ll be competing with Northwestern U.S. and European hops,” he said.