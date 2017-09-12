Cornwall man reintroducing hop farming to Vermont

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Mt. Philo Hops manager Justin Post stands next to a hops trellis post in Charlotte.

CORNWALL | When Cornwall resident Peter Briggs traveled around Europe as part of his international business responsibilities for Alvarez & Marsal, a global “turnaround management” firm, he often visited breweries and hop farms.

Two weeks ago, the Charlotte Selectboard approved Briggs’ plan to build his Mt. Philo Hops farm along U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte, just west of Mt. Philo State Park. The effort was approved even with the opposition of 29 neighbors surrounding the farm. The planting of hops at the new farm will start in spring 2018.

Briggs recalled how his European travels triggered the idea for his Charlotte operation.

During spare time, he talked with managers and farmers in Germany and the Czech Republic about their operations.

Within a few years, his personal interest in beer making and hops blossomed into a bold business plan to reintroduce commercial hops farming to Vermont—after a hiatus here of more than 90 years.

Briggs is now the driving force behind Mt. Philo Hops, a controversial 59-acre farm he purchased last April that is being prepared for its first planting of hops in spring 2018.

The farm, situated in a zoned agricultural district, is being established on the former Palmer Dairy Farm at the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and Thompson Point Road in Charlotte.

Briggs, whose family owned a farm in Windsor County for more than a century, feels he’s lucky to be in a state where he can return to his heritage and agricultural roots.

Briggs became fascinated by the ancient European practice of growing hop vines and the harvesting of its seed cones or strobiles for use in beer making. He observed that certain geographic areas, such as Germany’s state of Bavaria, were not unlike Vermont.

“I lived near several hops farms,” he said. “They were beautiful. And since Vermont is very Bavaria-like, I began to ask myself, ‘why not grow hops here?’”

Briggs began and intensive period of research into the growing of hops especially as it was done in 19th century Vermont.

As Briggs tells it, he isn’t introducing an alien crop to the Green Mountain State; instead he, and a small group of other hops farmers, including a Monkton couple, are reintroducing the crop to the state.