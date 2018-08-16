Cornwall woman was impaired

× Expand VSP photo Whitney Williams

WEYBRIDGE | On Aug. 11, at approximately 11:07 p.m., the members of the Middlebury Police Department were advised of a vehicle that had crashed in Weybridge, in the area of Quaker Village, with a female walking on the roadway. Vermont State Police troopers located the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Whitney Williams, 26, of Cornwall. While speaking with Williams, troopers detected indicators of impairment. She performed standardized field sobriety tests and was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Williams was released on a citation to appear in Addison County District Court on Aug. 27, at 12:30 p.m., to answer to the charge of DUI 3. Williams’ vehicle was later located approximately 60 feet off of the roadway and down an embankment.