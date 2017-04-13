Could Burlington be scene of NY/NJ terrorist trial?

BURLINGTON — The city of Burlington could be the scene of a terrorist trial this fall if the defense attorney of Ahmad Khan Rahami is successful in her motion for a change of venue. Rahami is charged with setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey last September that injured 30 people.

Sabrina Shroff, the attorney representing Rahami in the New York bombing case chose Burlington as a possible location because it was far enough from New York that it would have much less bias. It is also in the same federal appeals court jurisdiction as Manhattan, where the trial would otherwise take place.

According to Business Insider, such motions are rarely granted, even in high-profile cases which have had intense media coverage. For example, federal judges refused to move the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bombers, despite extensive media coverage of his case.

The motion was filed on April 5 in federal court in Manhattan. Rahami also faces a trial in New Jersey, but the prosecutors in Union County New Jersey have opposed requests to move that trial as well. A hearing will be held in May on that change of venue.