Country Home Products named to 2017 Best Places to Work in Vermont

VERGENNES — Country Home Products, the home of DR Power Equipment, was recently named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Vermont. The 11th annual list of the Best Places to Work in Vermont was created by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – Vermont State Council, and Best Companies Group.

Country Home Products (CHP) is a national and international retailer of its DR Power and Neuton brand lawn and garden equipment. CHP is headquartered in Vergennes with an assembly facility in Winooski, VT. The outdoor power equipment the company sells are specifically designed to assist with the challenging chores that come with property ownership and are designed and tested to meet the highest standards.

CHP is very proud of their dedicated employees who make their company successful. All share a commitment to quality — in everything they do — and take great pride in the products they sell. They strive to treat their customers, vendors and one another with fairness, respect and appreciation with the service they provide. Everyone in the company has the opportunity to make a direct and meaningful impact on the company’s success and their own personal success as well. Country Home Products has created a sought-after work environment — one that continually attracts the very best people. That’s why they have won a Best Places to Work Award 8 times.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2017 Best Places to Work in Vermont list is made up of 45 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

• Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

• Be a publicly or privately held business;

• Have a facility in the state of Vermont;

• Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Vermont; and

• Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Vermont. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

The final rankings for each category will be announced at a special awards presentation in early spring 2017.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Vermont program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkInVT.com.