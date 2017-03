BRISTOL — On March 4, at approximately 11:58 p.m., State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 116 S in the town of Bristol and identified the operator as Alara Bourgeois.

Further investigation found that Bourgeois was operating while her license was under criminal suspension. Bourgeois was taken into custody and transported to Bristol Police Department for processing. Bourgeois was subsequently released on a citation to appear in court on April 3.