CSU alumni Darren Perron inducted into VSC Hall of Fame

MIDDLEBURY — Darren Perron has been inducted into the Vermont State Colleges second alumni Hall of Fame. Perron is a familiar face to Vermonters in his role as anchor at WCAX-Channel 3 News. Perron graduated from Castleton in 1995 with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media Communications and began his career at WCAX that same year, where he worked as a weekend anchor before replacing Vermont media icon Marselis Parsons.

Perron has received numerous awards including an Emmy, the VAB Broadcaster of the Year Award, nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, and twelve Associated Press Awards. He was the only non-network reporter to be nominated for GLAAD Award for “Becoming,” which was his series about the transgender community in Vermont. Perron has been recognized as one of the top investigative reporters of New England by the National Television Academy and has won numerous readers’ choice awards from Seven Days, the Times Argus, and the Rutland Herald.

Perron has covered Vermont’s top stories and spent time as an imbedded reporter in Afghanistan with the Vermont National Guard, where he filed a series of reports under the heading Mission Afghanistan which garnered an Emmy Award, a Murrow award, a Broadcaster of the year award and a prestigious Seven Seals award.

When Perron returned to his alma mater as the commencement speaker in 2013 he imparted some words of wisdom on the graduating class, as he encouraged them to learn from their mistakes. “If you don’t do something stupid when you’re young,” quipped Perron. “You won’t remember something funny when you’re old.”