Cub scouts camp out

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy Pack Committee chair Russ Baker tells the story of the purple gorilla around the campfire.

MONKTON — The Monkton Cub Scouts gathered for their monthly pack meeting on Saturday Jan. 14 at the Monkton Central School. Each of the dens — which are grouped according to age — meet once a week, and the entire pack gets together for a monthly meeting. Last month’s meeting was a Cub Scout Carnival. This month’s meeting was an indoor camp out on the gym floor.

“We used to have everyone bring tents,” said Russ Baker, the committee chair for the Monkton Cub Scouts. “But some dads would bring these great big Taj Mahal things, and four tents would fill up the whole gym. Now everyone just brings sleeping bags and air mattresses.”

After a few energetic games of capture the flag, the pack lined up around long tables and prepared English muffin pizzas for their dinner. While the pizzas were cooking, everyone gathered around their faux campfire up on stage for a few camp stories, told by Baker. The first was the story of how the bear lost his tail, followed up by a story about a mysterious purple gorilla — clearly a pack favorite.

After stories, the scouts sang a song together called “Ging Gang Gooli,” a song originally taught to scouts by Lord Baden Powell, the father of Cub Scouts. Baker told the pack a story of how when Powell was in the Army for England, he was fighting wars in India and Africa. Once, he came across an Indian tribe that was singing the song, and decided to learn it. Powell later taught it to Cub Scouts as a song that anyone could sing, no matter what their language.

“Ging gang gooli, gooli, gooli, gooli, watcha,

Ging, gang goo, Ging, gang goo,

Ging gang gooli, gooli, gooli, gooli, watcha,

Ging, gang goo, Ging, gang goo.

Heyla, heyla sheyla,

Heyla sheyla, heyla ho,

Heyla, heyla sheyla,

Heyla sheyla, heyla ho.

Shalli-walli, shalli-walli, Shalli-walli, shalli-walli.

Oompa, oompa, oompa...”

The evening finished up with a movie watched from their sleeping bag “campsites.” The Monkton Cub Scouts have been holding this camp out event for about five years. In March, they will hold the annual Pinewood Derby. There will be about 30 to 50 cars competing, and they will race down tracks set up in the gym. Prizes will be given for the fastest car in each den, and for the fastest car overall.