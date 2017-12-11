×
Photo by UVM Extension
Four Vermont 4-H Club teens had an opportunity to compete at the National Youth Dairy Judging Contest, Nov. 5, in Kentucky. From left: Joseph Real, Maddie Nadeau, Isabel Hall, and Seth Carson.
Photo by UVM Extension
