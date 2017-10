× Expand Photo by Jen Thygesen

Vermont 4-H Club teen members performed well at the Big E last week. In the fitting and showmanship contest, held at the 4-H Dairy Show at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., Adele Biasini (left), was named Senior Reserve Champion. Isabel Hall was the Senior Grand Champion. Holding Isabel’s trophy is Callum McKinven, one of the judges.