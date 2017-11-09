Damage team visits Ripton

× Expand File photo Windstorm damage assessments were called for Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, and Windham counties. Pictured: Getting the power back on in Middlebury Nov. 3.

RIPTON | Preliminary windstorm damage assessment teams were in the field last week and the teams may continue their work into this week and next. The storm caused widespread damage in the region, overnight, Oct. 29-30.

According to Mark Bosma, spokesman for Vermont Emergency Management, teams move from place to place at irregular intervals.

Bosma said that the Vermont Electric Cooperative team in Johnson started Thursday morning. A team visited Ripton in Addison County and Dover in Windham County before moving onto Marlboro and other towns.

"Vermont officials have identified more than $4.5 million in public infrastructure damage resulting from the storm," according to Bosma. "To qualify for a declaration FEMA must verify at least $1 million in public infrastructure damage and response costs, and individual counties must show $3.68 per capita to qualify. Those numbers include restoration costs for public utilities."

Bosma noted that assessments were called for in Addison, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, and Windham counties.

"All Vermont towns that incurred costs are encouraged to report those figures to Regional Planning Commissions to ensure counties qualify," Bosma announced. "Once a county threshold has been confirmed in a county, those verifying damages will move on to another county, so not all towns with damage will need to be visited."

To locate a team, contact Bosma at Vermont Emergency Management at 802-839-6717 or Diego Alvarado of FEMA at 617-956-7597.