DAR museum looks at colonial-era herbs

The Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution will feature the colonial housewife's use of herbs in each of the exhibit rooms at the DAR Strong Mansion Museum in Addison. Pictured: DAR members on a recent "red hat" tour of the Strong Mansion.

ADDISON — The DAR John Strong Mansion Museum will open for the season on Saturday, May 27.

This year, the Vermont Daughters of the American Revolution will feature the colonial housewife’s use of herbs in each of the exhibit rooms. Herbs provided a valuable resource to 19th century women.

Various herbs were eaten, used for cleaning, to deter pests, to alleviate and prevent illnesses and to enhance one’s appearance. Herbs were grown at home or gathered in the wild.

Curator Susan Ferland said that “perhaps the only way to imagine what is was like to live in a rural area in the early 19th century is to think about living on the space station.”

The museum is located on Route 17 in Addison, one mile north of the Lake Champlain Bridge and adjacent to the DAR State Park