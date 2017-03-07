Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area expanding

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy The public viewing area on Route 17 in Addison is a popular destination to view the large concentrations of Canada and snow geese each fall.

ADDISON — A popular bird watching destination in Addison will soon be expanding, thanks to a generous donation of land.

The Dead Creek Wildlife Management area will be extending by 37 acres, thanks to the donation by Dubois Farm, Inc. of Addison. It will bring the land total of the conserved area to 2,895 acres.

Throughout Vermont, the Fish and Wildlife Department owns and manages conserved lands for fish and wildlife habitats. Dead Creek is home to 200 species of birds, among numerous other wildlife families, and it is one of the most popular destinations in the Green Mountain State for bird watchers.

The Dead Creek Wildlife Management area crosses over the towns of Addison, Panton, and Bridport. A public viewing area is located along the south side of Route 17, a mile west of 22A. This viewing area is a popular spot to pull over and see the huge gatherings of Canada and snow geese each fall.

Over the years, the area has been pieced together from many smaller pieces of land. Many of the smaller sections were purchased from local farmers. Many of these transactions were made possible by Pittman-Robertson funds, which are made up of taxes on firearms and ammunition.

“We are grateful to the Dubois Farm for donating this land,” said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “Their generosity contributes to a growing legacy of conservation that will last for generations.”

The new area of donated land is home to the more rare clayplain forest, which is made up of clay rich soils. This particular forest type contains oak and hickory trees which have adapted to the poor drainage of clay rich earth. This composition of trees attracts various other species of wildlife, such as turkeys and deer, making the forest a popular location for hunters.

“Birdwatchers and hunters have coveted access to this property for many years,” said Porter. “The diversity of bird species found in this forest is incredible for bird enthusiasts. Previous owners closed the land to the public to conduct private turkey hunts. Now, any hunter may now access the land to try their luck at calling in a turkey.”

The newly acquired land has been the focus of conservation efforts for almost 40 years. The Fish and Wildlife department partnered with The Nature Conservatory and area landowners to place an easement on the land after recognizing the forest’s importance to the wildlife living there.

Landowners who wish to donate areas of land to be permanently conserved should contact the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.