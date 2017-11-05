Dehais taken into custody

× Expand Matthew Deshais

RUTLAND | On Oct. 22, Vermont State Police were notified of a threatening complaint in the town of Clarendon.

Through investigation, troopers learned that Matthew Deshais, 42, had threatened individuals of serious bodily injury or death through electronic communications.

Troopers also observed several property items at the victim’s residence to have been destroyed.

Deshais was located on the afternoon of Oct. 23 and taken into custody. Deshais was transported to the Rutland barracks where he was processed and released.

Conditions of release were set on Deshais.

Deshais was ordered not to have contact with the victim and to appear in court on Oct. 24 to answer to the above charges.