Denecker Chevrolet celebrates 26 years and grand opening

MIDDLEBURY — If you wondered about why all those colorful party balloons were fluttering outside of Denecker Chevrolet last week, then you missed the dealership’s festive ribbon-cutting days at the new showroom and service center located at 510 U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury.

Even employees and visitors at the Chevy dealer’s Vergennes-based parts and service center helped celebrate the business’s 26th anniversary and grand opening, too, April 21-22.

While all major construction work was completed in Middlebury at the end of last October, owners Tom Denecker and Mike Capra waited for springtime to make it official.

“I am a very happy guy,” Denecker said last Friday. “We’re all proud of the new building.”

Despite the overcast and drizzle outside, inside it was bright with even more party balloons, and brand, spanking new best-selling Chevy Camaros, Cruzes, and 4x4 Silverados on display on the showroom floor.

Cutting the ribbon with oversized scissors were Tom and Sue Denecker, along with business partner Capra, sales and service employees, as well as several corporate officials from General Motors in Detroit.

Sue Hoxie from the Addison County Chamber of Commerce was also in attendance to help celebrate the automotive event.

According to Ben Cram, Denecker’s BDC manager, the Rotary Club of Vergennes gave test drives on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at both Middlebury and Vergennes locations.

“For each test drive given, Denecker Chevrolet will donate $20,” according to Cram. “The donations will benefit two great causes, the Boys and Girls Club of Vergennes and ‘Books for Bikes’.” All it took was 10 minutes per test drive with no salesperson present, Cram added.

Free hot dogs, soda and party balloons were scooped up by visitors while Miss Vermont 2017 dropped by for a visit on Saturday.

According to Denecker, the dealership’s new, energy-efficient 23,000 sq. ft. building went through its share of hurdles to comply with the Town of Middlebury’s rigorous building codes. But in the end, the spiffy auto facility is pleasing to the eyes of all stakeholders. In fact, it’s the only Chevy showroom of its kind in the U.S. with an all-silver exterior color scheme.

The 1970s-era Shea Motors building was torn down in January 2016 to make way for Denecker’s new operation.

Denecker had some additional news to report, too: it became an official Chevrolet Volt and Bolt E.V. (electric vehicle) dealership in 2016.

Last year, nationally known “Architecture & Branding” online gave Denecker’s new sales and service facility a big high five: “Sleek and modern, the new design attempts to weave the building aesthetic into the marketing message… a modern architectural identity for the Chevrolet brand.”