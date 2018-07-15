Despite perceptions, Rutland low on violent crimes

RUTLAND | Rutland, Vermont, has the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents (0.50), which is 40.9 times fewer than in Detroit, the city with the most at 20.47, according to a new survey by the personal-finance website WalletHub.com.

“With districts voting for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives this year and major mayoral elections coming up in cities like San Francisco and Washington, we released its report on 2018’s Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America,” according to spokesperson Diana Polk.

To determine the effectiveness of local leadership, WalletHub compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities based on their operating efficiency.

Polk said that for each city, WalletHub constructed a “Quality of City Services” score – comprising 35 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories – that was then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

“Casper, Wyoming, has the lowest long-term debt outstanding per capita, $657, which is 33.3 times lower than in Washington, D.C., the city with the highest at $21,862,” Polk added. ” Fargo, North Dakota, has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.1 percent, which is 4.9 times lower than in Flint, Michigan, the city with the highest at 10.3 percent.”