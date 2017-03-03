Devil’s Bowl Speedway to receive $10k grant from NASCAR

WEST HAVEN — Vermont’s Devil’s Bowl Speedway announced last month that the Rutland County facility has been awarded a $10,000 grant from NASCAR for capital improvements and facility upgrades.

The $10,000 grant will help complete two projects at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. First, the completion of a technical inspection building — the shell of which was erected in 2015. The new building will provide officials and race teams with a pit area garage to perform pre-race and post-race work.

The second project includes infrastructure repair, with funds going toward a large section of pavement in the pit area that was damaged by weather and erosion and will be excavated and replaced.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway enters its 51st season of stock car racing in 2017 and its seventh consecutive year under NASCAR sanction.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway was one of 10 tracks in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series selected to receive the capital improvement grant.

“It’s an honor to receive the capital improvement funding again,” Devil’s Bowl Speedway promoter Mike Bruno said. “NASCAR treats our race teams incredibly well, and it’s great that they’re reinvesting in the tracks, too. We are always trying to improve at Devil’s Bowl, and the grant money is a huge help.”

Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series stock car racing season begins on Sunday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. with the return of the historic “Spring Green” event. Weekly racing begins on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-28, every Saturday night and Sunday night.

For more information on the race track, visit devilsbowlspeedwayvt.com or call 265-3112.