Devoid to appear in court

NEW HAVEN — On June 14, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven. Troopers were told the vehicle nearly hit another vehicle before striking a guardrail. Troopers located the vehicle nearby the scene. The operator, George Niles Devoid, 31, of Salisbury displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. He was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Devoid was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Addison District Court on Aug. 21 to answer the charge of DUI 2.