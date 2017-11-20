Diabetes 101: Get answers at local clinics

× Expand Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region

SHOREHAM | November is National Diabetes Month and Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region Diabetes educators are located at each of the following offices.

Call for more information on local diabetes education program: Brandon and Shoreham (802) 247-6305, Castleton (802) 468-5641, and Rutland (802) 773-3386

CHCRR is central Vermont’s largest network of primary care, pediatric and dental services with offices in Rutland, Brandon, Castleton, West Pawlet and Shoreham.

Community Dental offices are located in Rutland and Shoreham, CHCRR Pediatrics is in Rutland, and CHCRR’s Express Care centers, open every week, are located at the Rutland and Castleton Community Health Centers.