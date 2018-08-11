Digester to treat in-town industrial waste

MIDDLEBURY | According to a selectboard meeting highlights report by Chris English, assistant town manager, on July 31, the Middlebury Selectboard approved a request from Purpose Energy, Inc. for a waiver of the 45-day notification requirement to the town prior to submitting an application to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Oct. 1 for a certificate of public good (CPG) for an anaerobic digester it plans to build at 183 Industrial Avenue.

The proposed facility would treat wastewater from nearby Agrimark and Otter Creek Brewery, producing a methane byproduct that would be used to generate electricity on site, which would then be sold to the local utility.

A CPG is required for the electrical-generating component of the project.

Eben Punderson, counsel for Purpose Energy, reported that the company likely would not be able to meet the Aug. 15 notification deadline for an Oct. 15 application but would provide an early draft of the application for review as soon as possible.

The selectboard adopted a “Declaration of Official Intent of the Town of Middlebury to Reimburse Certain Expenditures from Proceeds of Indebtedness” in anticipation of a 2019 bond vote on improvements to the town’s wastewater facility as a result of the 20-Year Evaluation and Facilities Planning Study being undertaken by engineering consultant Tata & Howard.

While not binding the town to a specific action, the declaration will enable Middlebury to make certain eligible project advances, if it chooses, and then reimburse itself out of the proceeds of its tax-exempt project bonds and bond anticipation notes. The board approved a similar declaration at a June 26 meeting in relation to an anticipated bond vote on improvements to the town’s water system.