Dinsmore honored for early education work

RUTLAND | Susan Densmore, human services instructor at Rutland County’s Stafford Technical Center, was honored at the annual conference of the Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children in Killington last week.

Densmore has worked at Stafford Technical Center for over 25 years.

Densmore was recognized specifically because she is an outstanding advocate for the field of early education.

When Densmore received the award, the following reasons were sighted for the educator’s selection: Providing quality instruction for the tech students which links them to the early childhood workforce including apprenticeship and coursework aligned with the Vermont Early Childhood Career Ladder and managing a high-quality child care/preschool program in which the tech students hone their on-the-job skills as part of their technical center experience.

The Stafford Technical Center Preschool participates in Vermont’s program quality recognition system (STARS) and provides public preschool services and sharing information about the field of early education beyond those directly involved.

An example of Densmore commitment occurs as part of student recognition events when she informs about 250 Stafford students and their instructors, that “early childhood education was not just fun and games. The work of an early childhood professional is very important and challenging and requires significant knowledge and practice.”

According to a fellow teacher, “Stafford Technical Center and Rutland County is indeed fortunate to have the professional commitment and advocacy of Susan Densmore. Her work has strengthened the field of early childhood education which is so important to children, families and the overall economy.”