Disorderly person complaint at Rutland hotel

On Jan. 18, at approximately 8:51p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police –Rutland Barracks responded to the Hampton Inn, located at 47 Farrell Road in Rutland Town for a disorderly person complaint. Hotel staff reported the occupants of one of the hotel rooms were being disorderly, loud, and had disregarded the hotel staff’s directions to follow their rules. Hotel staff asked state police to remove the individuals from the room and escort them off hotel property.

Troopers spoke with the occupants of the room. Investigation revealed several of the occupants had been consuming alcohol and were under the age of twenty-one. They were issued diversion paperwork for underage drinking violations and escorted off the property. It was later determined one of the room’s occupants falsely identified himself to state police. This male was correctly identified as Preston A. Lerman, age 20.

On Jan. 25, Lerman was issued a citation for the crime of False reports to law enforcement authorities. He is scheduled to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 6, at 8:30 a.m.

