DOC employee made fradulent charges

RUTLAND — In early December, Vermont State Police detectives were contacted by administrators within the Vermont Department of Corrections and asked to investigate what they believed were fraudulent charges to a department issued credit card assigned to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.  

During the investigation, VSP detectives learned that Brian McIntyre, 45, of Fair Haven, an employee of the Department of Corrections, was using the DOC credit card when purchasing personal items at local grocery stores. 

The investigation revealed that between June and November, McIntyre had charged $282.08 in personal merchandise with the DOC credit card.   

At the conclusion of the investigation, McIntyre was processed at the Rutland Barracks and issued a citation for false pretenses and fraudulent use of a credit card. McIntyre is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Jan. 23, to answer to the charges. 

Brian McIntyre

Top Headlines