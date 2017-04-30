Don’t get scammed at tax rebate season

MONTPELIER — Just in time for income tax rebate season, scammers are targeting Vermonters with a virus that disables victim’s computers. Police warn that a message will appear, prompting the victim to call a specific number. A person will then offer to clean to computer for a fee or try to extort money. Worse, the victim may be asked to reveal bank account information, and there goes that tax refund and all the rest of their money, as the scammers drain their bank account.

Cyber scams affect millions of people every year with billions of dollars lost to cybercrime.

Don’t be taken in by scammers. Anyone experiencing any of these issues or anything else that seems suspicious should call the police right away. Never reveal bank account, credit card or personal identification information over the phone or via the internet unless the source is trusted, and verified as genuine.