Double Dutch

SALISBURY | Yes, in ratio of cows to people, Vermont has the greatest number of dairy cows in the country, according to Vermont State Facts online. These Holsteins, at rest in a Salisbury field along Middle Road, come from a proud line of Holstein Friesians (often shortened as Friesians in Europe, and Holsteins in North America). They are a breed of dairy cattle originating from the Dutch provinces of North Holland and Friesland, and what is now Schleswig-Holstein in Northern Germany.