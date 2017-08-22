Downtown access

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY | One lane of the temporary steel bridge along Merchants Row in downtown Middlebury opened for one-way traffic last week. The bridge, along with its Main Street companion span, is designed to ease traffic flow for work to begin on the railroad tracks below. Track work will enable Amtrak passenger trains to travel the corridor between Rutland and Burlington. “The most significant change is that Merchants Row is now one way only, up the hill toward Court Square and South Pleasant Street,” according to Jim Gish, Middlebury’s project community liaison.