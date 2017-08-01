Downtown bridge work underway

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A portion of Middlebury’s Main Street was closed week in front of the post office for bridge construction work.

MIDDLEBURY — Construction work on Middlebury’s two railroad overpass structures continued last week.

The work has forced a detour of downtown traffic near the town green.

Two downtown merchants told the Eagle that while their customers have complained about a lack of downtown parking spaces, the overall impact of the construction hasn’t been as severe as they first thought, at least during early and mid-July.

According to Jim Gish, the town’s project community liaison, “Kubricky construction built up the southern approach to the bridge abutment as truckload after truckload brought backfill in through Merchants Row.”

Gish pointed out that the road surface will sit higher than before the new bridges are in place.

“This is to maintain the current vertical clearance for trains passing underneath the thicker superstructure of the new span,” he said in his weekly update to the community. “To keep traffic flowing on Merchants Row required taking parking alongside Triangle Park and backing trucks into the construction zone. Thanks in particular to IPJ Real Estate, the Vermont Book Shop, Main Street Stationery and Sweet Cecily for bearing with us...”

Kubricky’s workers began assembling the Mabey bridge on July 25. Mabey is a British company specializing in prefabricated, all-steel temporary spans.

“By 5 p.m., four of the six 10-foot panels had been put together in preparation for launching the bridge later this week,” Gish noted on July 26. “Kubricky also built up the approaches to the new pedestrian bridge in preparation for its opening July 27.”

A public information booth about the downtown project is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community volunteers are available to answer questions about the work as well as getting around downtown during construction.