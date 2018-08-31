Downtown master plan considered

MIDDLEBURY | At the Aug. 14 Middlebury Selectboard meeting, Middlebury Planning and Zoning Director Jennifer Murray reviewed the benefits of creating a Downtown Middlebury Master Plan to inform decision-making about capital budget planning.

The plan would help in attracting investment, as well as a potential timeline for developing one, beginning with an application for a Better Communities Program grant application this December, according to Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay.

Board members commented on their sense of urgency regarding planning for the downtown, particularly in the context of the ongoing Bridge and Rail Project and growing concern within the community about the future of the downtown.

Given that development of a full-blown plan is dependent upon grant funding, the Board asked Murray to consider what planning work could be done in the absence of grant funding, and whether the scope of the plan could be adjusted to make the application more competitive, or in the event that the application is not fully funded.