× Expand Photo provided Dr. Richard Lovett

RUTLAND | At the 59th annual ASTRO, American Society for Radiation Oncology Awards ceremony in San Diego, Calif., Richard Lovett, M.D., Rutland Regional Medical Center radiation oncologist, was one of 23 exemplary members throughout the United States and Canada to receive the 2017 ASTRO Fellow Designation.

The Fellows Program honors those who have been a member of ASTRO for at least 15 years, have given the equivalent of 10 years of service to ASTRO.