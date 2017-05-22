Driver charged with DUI, suspended license

FERRISBURGH — On May 12 at 1:30 a.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in Ferrisburgh after observing several motor vehicle violations. While speaking with the operator, Craig Lesage, 56, of Essex Junction, troopers observed signs of impairment. Troopers screened Lesage for DUI. Lease was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing. Lesage was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charges of DUI 4 and operating after suspension or revocation of license.

