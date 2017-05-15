Driver cited in Salisbury fatal accident

NEW HAVEN - Vermont State Police officials at the New Haven Barracks have reported an update to a fatal incident which took place on U.S. Route 7 in Salisbury on April 20.

At that time, troopers were dispatched to a reported two vehicle, head-on collision that occurred on the highway in Salisbury.

Troopers observed that crews of the Salisbury Fire Department and Middlebury Regional Emergency Services helped the operators of both vehicles involved. A third individual had been transported to Porter Hospital prior to the VSP's arrival.

Just after the impact, both vehicles, a silver 2010 Mazda, and a grey 2008 Chevrolet, were observed off the roadway just west of the southbound lane of travel.

A preliminary investigation by police, and witness statements, indicated the operator Shawn Newell of Springfield, driving the Mazda, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, passing slower moving vehicles that were ahead of him.

Another driver and her passenger, were traveling south. Newell travelled left of center to pass a vehicle in front of him, and into the path of another car, the Walker vehicle.

Both Newell and the other driver attempted to avoid a collision by driving into the breakdown lane, however, were unable to do so. Upon impact, both vehicles left the roadway. The passenger in the Walker vehicle, Brian Kerr, 40, of Ripton died of injuries sustained in the crash.

As a result of the investigation, Newell was charged with gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting. On May 11, Newell was processed at the VSP New Haven Barracks and released on citation to appear at Addison County District Court on June 5, to answer to the charge.