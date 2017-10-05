Driver crashes into barn

× Expand VSP photo Lonny Urban

STARKSBORO | On Sept. 23, at approximately 8:06 p.m., rescue services from the Starksboro Fire Department, Vergennes Rescue Squad and members of the Vermont State Police responded to Vermont Route 116 in Starksboro for a report of a car crash.

Investigation at the scene found that Lonny Urban, 53, of Starksboro, was driving a 2011 Nissan Truck north on Route 116 when he sideswiped a guardrail, nearly struck an oncoming vehicle, traversed across a lawn and crashed into a barn.

Urban’s truck was found lodged within the barn.

Once Urban was removed from the vehicle, by members of the Starksboro Fire Department, he was transported to the UVM Medical Center by the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

While at the hospital, Urban was screened and processed for DUI.

Urban is scheduled to appear in Addison Superior Court Criminal Division on Dec. 18.

This incident remains an active investigation by the State Police.