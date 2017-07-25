Driver lost control of van, hit pole

BRIDPORT — On July 16 at approximately 7:25 p.m., Vermont State Police received an E-911 alert about a single motor vehicle crash into a telephone pole near 5006 Vermont Route 22A in Bridport.

The vehicle was located off the west side of the roadway and the operator Anjana Waghela, 31, of Essex Junction and her passengers were out of the vehicle and being treated by rescue.

Police reported that Waghela was traveling northbound and rounded a curve; she travelled off the east portion of the roadway.

Waghela overcorrected her steering causing her Honda Odyssey van vehicle to cross both lanes and spin out of control before hitting a telephone pole on the west side of the roadway.

Waghela and the passengers were transported to UVM Porter Medical Center for minor lacerations and contusions. All occupants of the vehicle were later released from the hospital.

Green Mountain Power, secured the broken power lines and later replaced the power pole. There were no other vehicles involved in this incident and neither alcohol nor drugs were determined to be contributing factors in the collision.