Drug ‘drop boxes’ at local P.D.s

VSP photo The expansion of secure old-prescription drug drop box locations to the lobbies of state police barracks across the state will give residents of Addison and Rutland counties a convenient and safe way to remove the drugs from their homes.

MIDDLEBURY | Several Vermont State Police barracks and municipal police station in our area now accept unused and unwanted prescription medication from members of the public year-round.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine called the drop boxes “a welcome addition to the array of opportunities for people to clean out their medicine cabinets.”

So far, the following police and sheriff’s stations now have drug drop boxes for local residents: Brandon Police Department, Bristol Village Police Department, Castleton Police Department, Hinesburg Police Department, Middlebury Police Department, and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven and Rutland have been added to the list.

The successful semi-annual state and federal Prescription Drug Take Back Day partnership will continue, next one scheduled for Oct. 27.

Health Commissioner Levine said a key to drug-abuse prevention is taking unused drugs out of reach.

“We know that many people who misused prescription pain relievers first got them from a friend’s or relative’s medicine cabinet. Drug disposal innovations are important because, while not everyone has the time or ability to get to a drop-off location, almost everyone has medications they no longer need,” Levine said.