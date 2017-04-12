Drug DUI

MIDDLEBURY — On April 4, 2017, the Vermont State Police were actively investigating a criminal complaint where the operator of a motor vehicle may have displayed a firearm to another motorist. State Police made an investigatory stop of the suspect vehicle on East Main Street in Middlebury.  The vehicle and operator had matched the description given to Vermont State Police. Investigation found that no firearm was located. It was observed that the operator, Jeffrey Kramer, showed signs of impairment. Kramer was screened for DUI.  Kramer refused a preliminary breath test. Kramer was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. With the assistance of the Addison County Sheriff’s Department, Kramer was screened for drug impairment and was arrested and released on a citation to appear at Addison District Court on May 22 to answer the charge of DUI-Drugs.

